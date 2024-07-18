Noah Kahan marks second sold-out show at Madison Square with sweet shoutout

Noah Kahan just concluded his second sold-out show in Madison Square on Tuesday.

Taking to his official Instagram account, on Thursday, July 18, the Stick Season hit-maker posted a carousel of images and videos featuring his time at the concert.

“Madison Square Garden thanks for letting us make it snow in New York. It’s an honor to be a notch on the belt of this legendary venue. I hope y’all had fun,” the caption of his post read.

Kahan, who earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist over his 2022 project, also praised the spectators who showed up to his performance, saying, “It feels like a second home to me, and I want to say thank you guys for showing up to me. I know it’s the middle of the f****** week.”

“Every morning I wake up and I pinch myself, and I will never ever take it for granted, and I’ll be here for as long as you’ll have me,” he added.

Noah Kahan, the mastermind behind the hit song, Dial Drunk, gave a sweet nod to his mother at his show, saying, “I want to say thank you so much to my mom, who’s here tonight supporting me. I love you, Mom.”