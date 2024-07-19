 
Kate Middleton speaks out for first time since stepping out for Wimbledon

July 19, 2024

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has made her first official statement after making a grand entrance at Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Kate Middleton expressed her enthusiasm for the Museum's initiative to ‘create special space’ for people to connect with the nature in rare statement after her second official outing this year.

In an Instagram story, Princess Kate further talked of the profound impact of nature on human development and wellbeing.

She penned, "I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.”

"I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy,” the mother-of-three added.

"I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."

It is pertinent to note here that the Princess of Wales is a patron of the Natural History Museum and visited the project in 2021 to check on its development.

The statement comes few days after she received a standing ovation at Wimbledon, which marked her second official public appearance this year since she was diagnosed of cancer.

Kate still has not return to public duties as she focuses on her preventative chemotherapy while spending the rest of the time with her husband Prince William and kids. 

