Meghan Markle made huge sacrifice to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is said to have given up a major opportunity to marry Prince Harry, a former friend of the Duchess has revealed.



According to Lizzy Cundy, the Duchess of Sussex wanted to star in an unscripted English reality TV show before marrying into the Royal family.

However, it seems like the former actor had no choice but to make a huge sacrifice for the sake of her marriage to Prince Harry.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Lizzy said Meghan "wanted to be on an English Reality TV show.”

She recalled the mother-of-two asking her, "Do you know any famous guys? I'm single and I really love English men."

These days Meghan is busy rebranding herself in America as she is working on her new lifestyle brand America Riviera Orchard while also developing a cooking show for Netflix.

Recently, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that Meghan feels ridiculed and concerned that her life isn't going as planned and complains about the negative criticism she and Harry receive.

"There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned – she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public," Quinn said.

"Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," he added.