Aespa's 'Armageddon' sets new records on Billboard

aespa achieved a new milestone at top 10-chart on Billboard.

The K-pop band secured its fifth top 10-charting effort on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart as the female K-pop quartet’s new Armageddon album debuts at No. 2 on the chart.

All five of the act’s entries on the chart have debuted in the top 10.



Also in the top 10 of the latest Top Album Sales chart, Agust D (aka BTS’ SUGA) sees his D-Day album re-enter at No. 8 after its release on vinyl.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales.

Armageddon arrives with 18,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending July 11, according to Luminate.

The album was released widely on CD on July 5 after previously being available as a digital download and via streaming services.

CD sales power nearly all of the 18,000 sales in the week ending July 11, and the set was issued in eight collectible CD variants, all containing paper merchandise.



Meanwhile, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department holds at No. 1 on Top Album Sales with 90,000 copies sold, up 154% for the week.

CD sales comprise 67,000 (up 127%), digital album download sales comprise 19,000 (up 1,266%) and vinyl sales comprise 4,000 (down 10%).