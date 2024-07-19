Joe Jonas reflects on personal struggles in new single 'Work It Out'

Joe Jonas has released the first single from his upcoming solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.

The track, Work It Out, was released on July 19, marking Joe's return to solo music after a hiatus.

The lyrics of the track appears to touch on Joe's personal struggles, possibly related to his recent divorce from Sophie Turner.

"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad ’cause you’re making the room uncomfortable, OK, I get it, right now, you’re feelin’ so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible," Joe sings in the start.

In the press release, Joe describes the album, "this album is a celebration of gratitude, hope and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me."

He added, "When we take a moment to breathe, pause and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment. It’s OK to cry and mourn a loss — it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about."

The album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, is scheduled to release on October 18, 2024.

Joe Jonas 'Work It Out'



