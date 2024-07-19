Tom Cruise 'taking petty shots' at Brad Pitt amid 'intense rivalry': Report

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are reportedly still holding on to past grudges.



For those unversed, the A-listed duo reportedly sparked feud while shooting 1994 Interview With The Vampire.

Speaking of their joint project, Brad Pitt reported described his co-star Tom as "North Pole" while he was "South”, per Closer Magazine.

Now, a tipster told In Touch Weekly about the matter, “That’s the reason they haven’t worked together in 30 years.”

The source added that “they play it down publicly, but it’s no secret they can’t stand each other.”

They even claimed that Tom Cruise has not forgotten Brad’s scathing comments “and now that Brad’s filming in the U.K.” he “is taking every opportunity to take shots at him.”

Speaking of Brad’s upcoming F1 project, the source mentioned, “There’s been all sorts of buzz about how Brad’s going to follow Tom’s success and bring in a billion dollars when this movie finally hits theaters next summer, and that has not gone over well with Tom.”

“He’s convinced Oscar winner Brad’s purposely stepping on his toes and trying to show him up,” they also continued.

“Tom’s been getting personal and saying petty things about Brad’s new movie,” they noted and concluded by remarking, “Knowing Brad, he’ll have plenty to say back.”