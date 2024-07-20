Pregnant Margot Robbie gives her fans a sweet surprise treat

Margot Robbie surprised her fans at a dine-in and treated them with a round of drinks during a hot sunny day.



The 34-year-old actress was spotted with her husband Tom Ackerly at the restaurant The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Friday, July 19.

The Barbie star treated the people who were dining in the restaurant at the time with Papa Salt Coastal Gin.

In the slip shared by a dinner on the video-sharing app TikTok, the Suicide Squad actress can be seen toasting and waving to the dinners sitting in the outdoor area.

While she is standing in front of the dinners, she said, “We made this gin for you to enjoy in the sun, with friends, so this is the perfect setting.”

“Enjoy your drink with us. Have one for me! Cheers!” Robbie added.

The Babylon star flaunted her small baby bump in a black crop top paired with an oversized blazer.

She also sported a stone-wash baggy jeans with open-toe sandals.

For those unversed, rumors of the Barbie star’s pregnancy broke out after she was spotted flaunting her baby bump while on vacation with her husband in Italy, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Later, a report by People Magazine confirmed the news citing multiple sources.