‘We are going to win this election,' Harris assures worried Democratic donors

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on July 18, 2024. — AFP

WASHINGTON: With more lawmakers called for her running mate, President Joe Biden, to stand down, US Vice President Kamala Harris assured major Democratic donors on Friday that her party would win the presidential election.

"We are going to win this election," she said on a call arranged on short notice to calm donors, according to a person on the call. "We know which candidate in this election puts the American people first: Our president, Joe Biden."

The call came after Biden vowed to continue in the 2024 race and the Democratic Party planned to accelerate his nomination. At least nine Democratic lawmakers called on Biden to drop out on Friday.

Reuters reported that several of Biden's campaign fundraisers were put on hold, citing multiple Democratic sources involved in the events, as donors threatened to withhold funds from the campaign.

Donors were called to join the 30-minute briefing "to discuss urgent, emerging needs," according to a copy of the invitation seen by Reuters.

Harris attended the call "at the direct request of senior advisers to the president," one of the people said, an account confirmed by another person familiar with the matter.