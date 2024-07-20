Royal family’s ‘great asset’ departure leaves monarchy reeling

Royal family has lost one of their ‘greatest assets’ Prince Harry, who could have proved ‘brilliant’ for the British monarchy, claimed a royal expert.



As per The Sun, royal correspondent Jennie Bond has shared her thoughts on the Duke of Sussex’s departure from royal life, saying she doesn't think he'll return.

Bond said the members of the Royal family have no idea what they have lost as not only Harry was ‘very popular’ but he was ‘brilliant’ for the family and the monarchy.

"I can't see Harry returning, really,” she claimed. "And yes - I do miss him. Harry was the most popular royal a couple of years ago, wasn't he?”

"Having watched him grow up and knowing him just a little bit, he was a wonderful little boy and a charming, jovial adolescent.

"At least that's what we saw. He was brilliant for the royal family, he did bring a natural common touch and relatability,” Bond added.

She went on to say that the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “would have been a great asset had he stayed but I don't think he will return.”

"If I did pray I would pray that he has a happy life now with all that he wanted. The freedom he craved, the wife he loves and the children he adores.

"The model of domestic bliss that he didn't have in his own adolescence. I wish him all the best."