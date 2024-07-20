US Senator defends Biden's candidacy but says Harris ready to serve

President Joe Biden in conversation with Senator Elizabeth Warren (centre) and Vice President Kamala Harris (right) after the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic US presidential debate on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas — Reuters

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is optimistic that US President Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee going forward in the presidential election 2024, but says that Vice President Kamala Harris is "ready" serve as the party's candidate if the former steps back.



Warren emphasised in an interview with The Weekend, MSNBC that Biden is the Democratic nominee.

“Look, Joe Biden is our nominee and he has a really big decision to make. Joe Biden has been a transformational president, somebody who gets up every day fighting for working people," she said.



Warren also expressed her gratitude for the president for leading the federal government for four years.

"I’m deeply grateful to Joe Biden for all that he has accomplished."

The current president of the United States has been under scrutiny amid his health crisis and recent debacles including the incompetent debate against former president Donald Trump in June where he seemed unwell and out of touch.

Biden’s rising health risk has raised questions in the Democratic camp more so after he was reported to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Democrats are reportedly pressuring Biden to step back and Vice President Kamala Harris to be nominated for presidential candidacy.

Harris has served almost four years in office as VP of Biden and was named running mate by the president for his 2024 election campaign. If Biden is to be reelected for another term in office, then Harris will reassume her role in office.

But revelations made by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an Instagram live session have raised questions about whether the Democrats want Harris to be named the new candidate or if they want someone else to take charge.



Ocasio-Cortez revealed that the Democratic Party wants the "entire ticket", Biden and Harris, gone. “They (the Democrats) are interested in removing the whole ticket," she said.

However, Senator Warren commented on this matter, saying that Harris being ready to step up if Biden steps back, gives her a lot of hope, retaliating Ocasio-Cortez’s claims.

"What gives me a lot of hope right now is that, if President Biden decides to step back, we have Vice President Kamala Harris who is ready to step up, to unite the party, to take on Donald Trump and to win in November," she said.