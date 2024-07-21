 
Ben Affleck feeling depression and upset: Source

Ben Affleck is starting to feel a lot of emotions, and they range from upset and depression

July 21, 2024

Ben Affleck is starting to grow really upset and depressed over the state of his life and marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

An inside source has weighed in on all of this according a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

As of right now Affleck is feeling very “upset and depressed” over the entire situation with Lopez, and worries that his marriage is reaching its end.

For those unversed, reports have begun circulating at mass about the marital woes the duo is reportedly struggling with, however no confirmation by either parties has come to light as of yet.

It is also pertinent to mention that similar sentiments and revelations came back in May 2024 when a source admitted to InTouch Weekly that Affleck has shifted his mindset and “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now.”

At that point, “Ben has already moved out, and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her.”

