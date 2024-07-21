How much Travis Kelce spent adding 'Italian touch' to Taylor Swift wardrobe

Travis Kelce treated girlfriend Taylor Swift with expensive shopping before her Milan show.

Sources close to the couple told The Sun that Kelce took Swift to high-end stores like Valentino, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Fendi.

The NFL star reportedly treated the Lover hitmaker with 75,000 dollar shopping spree.

"Travis knows Taylor loves these brands, He wants her to have a true Italian touch in her closet. Travis loves Valentino, both for him and Taylor," an insider revealed.

According to report, among the luxurious items Kelce bought for Swift were a 16,000 dollars embroidered dress, a 5,200 dollars tweed ensemble and a 3,330 dollars hobo bag.

Insider stated, "This Euro part of her tour is turning into an exceptional experience because Travis is supporting and showing her love 24/7," adding, "Their time spent in Milan was a unique experience for Taylor, as Travis showed just how much he loves to gift her meaningful presents."

Notably, the duo, who went public with their relationship last year are reportedly getting serious about their future.

"She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage," a separate source shared, adding, “She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married."