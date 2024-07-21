Prince Harry facing his ruin straight in the face

Prince Harry is reportedly facing down the barrel of a massive worry.



Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker made these observations public related to the Duke.

It has been shared during his appearance on the Royal Record podcast.

There he touched on this worry and was quoted saying, “To be honest, it's a lose-lose situation for Harry at this point.”

“He's created a lot of enemies or non-fans because of what's happened over the last four years,” and that’s the main reason.

Due to all of that, “Whatever he does, no matter how good he is doing with the Invictus Games or whatever prestigious awards he's winning, there's always going to be people at the moment who are going to chastise him for that and get very angry about that.”

All in all “Whatever he does or whatever Meghan does, they can't win,” the expert also added before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed, one of these ‘fails’ is related to Prince Harry’s public upheaval from the Pat Tillman award that has divided social media and the people in the US.

The honor that is named after late Pat Tillman, an American footballer turned solider, led ESPN to face individuals demanding re-nomination.

Even the mother of the late solider went as far as to bash the decision because of the lack of proper credentials.