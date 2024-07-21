Tory Lanez releases two new tracks from prison after Megan Thee Stallion row

Rapper Tory Lanez is seemingly not letting jail time hurt his music career.



Lanez, 31, has released two new tracks Girls In The Room recorded in 2020, Tory and a 2018 track L.M.B.B.

The Freaky rapper is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. The incident took place after they exited Kylie Jenner's pool party and reportedly got into an argument in a car.

Megan later revealed she was shot in both feet and testified against him in court late 2022.

Lanez was found guilty on three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Two months later, in February 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Lanez still claims innocence against Megan's claims.

His ex wife, Raina Chassagne, who he married secretly just three months before beginning his 10-year sentence, also filed for divorce in June 2024 after less than a year of marriage.

Chassagne has also sought sole legal and physical custody of their only child, Kai, 7, but agreed to visits.