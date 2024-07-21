Photo: Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recall dramatic trip experience

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes recently opened up about their trip to Rome.

Speaking on the latest episode of Amy and T.J. Podcast, the couple reflected on their latest get away during which they got were about to get robbed by a lady.

When T.J. Holmes realized that the lady sitting next to them was eyeing up their belongings, he recalled saying to Amy, "I don't know how long I'm gonna let this play out, but they are almost trying to rob us."

Surprised by T.J.’s statement, Amy recounted asking, "In my mind, I was like, 'what woman?' I don't even know what you're talking about."

“So the woman actually was trying to [rob us] with her foot from under her table and slide the things we just brought towards her," T.J. Holmes continued.

Amy added, "You said 'you order that' and you kept your eyes straight on her, it was amazing."

The former GMA host went on to explain, "I wasn't staring at her, but it was just I knew what she was doing. It was kind of hilarious."

Amy also stated, "You kind of wish you had let it longer to see where she was going to take it."

Finally, the couple did not let the lady succeed and she confronted the situation by banging on the table.

"So she gets up... she bangs on at least two tables and then banged a barricade... it was really funny... it was dramatic," Amy recounted in conclusion.