 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘correctness' in question as new documentary delays

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new documentary gets delayed

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming documentary has been put on hold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose life was set to lie bare in a new German documentary, will not claim fame as research upon them is stil underway.

“The team wants to make sure that everything used on Meghan Markle is correct,” said the source as the documentary comes to a halt.

“Every detail will be checked and double-checked to make sure that it is legally sound and factually correct.

“There will be ‘eyes’ on the project, so the team wants to make sure that they have dotted the i's and crossed the t's as it were,”they noted.

Former Miss Teen South Africa, Esta TerBlanche breathes her last at 51
Former Miss Teen South Africa, Esta TerBlanche breathes her last at 51
Travis Kelce makes his return to the field with new look
Travis Kelce makes his return to the field with new look
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes return to Instagram for THIS reason
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes return to Instagram for THIS reason
Gisele Bundchen celebrates 44th birthday 'around the sun' and 'super sis'
Gisele Bundchen celebrates 44th birthday 'around the sun' and 'super sis'
Tom Cruise leans on David Beckham amid Brad Pitt feud: Source video
Tom Cruise leans on David Beckham amid Brad Pitt feud: Source
Shiloh Jolie's attorney speaks out after name change announcement in newspaper
Shiloh Jolie's attorney speaks out after name change announcement in newspaper
King Charles latest health update revealed as he plans longer summer break
King Charles latest health update revealed as he plans longer summer break
Glen Powell talks 'Top Gun' return with Tom Cruise amid new movie release
Glen Powell talks 'Top Gun' return with Tom Cruise amid new movie release