Meghan Markle ‘hisses' at employees amid anger issues

Meghan Markle’s behaviour with staff members has been laid bare by a Royal expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who now lives in the US, was accused to ill treating a journalist’s team member.

The Daily Mail's Rebecca English claimed that the duchess "turned and hissed" at one of her subordinate.

She wrote: "I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn and 'hiss' at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave

Her views are contrary to the ones laid out by former Archwell chief of staff, Catherine St-Laurent.

She said: "It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey.

"The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling."

She talked about the Archewell Foundation and stressed: "I think they [Harry and Meghan] have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space."