John Lennon’s son Sean vows to keep father’s music alive on 84th birthday

John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon is giving his thoughts about his father's legacy ahead of his 84th birthday.



The 48-year-old son of John appeared in an interview with The Sunday Times to promote his father’s solo album Mind Games's re-release.

Sean dropped his 1973 album on July 12, 44 years after the Beatles legend’s death.

It is pertinent to mention that John was shot and killed outside his place in New York City in December 1980.

During the interview, Sean reflected on the responsibility he feels to share John’s music with the world.

“One thing that distinguishes my dad’s solo career is how personal his lyrics became," Sean told the outlet.

He went on to say, "It is like a diary, and it is my duty to bring attention to my father’s music. Not just my duty to him, but a duty to the world."

“With the world as it is now, people have forgotten so many things that I never imagined could be forgotten. I refuse to let that happen to this music — it means too much to me," the singer’s son added.

At the time of John’s death, Sean was only 5 years old while October 9, 2024, would mark the Beatles legend's 84th birthday.