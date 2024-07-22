 
Jessica Simpson celebrates 'rockstar' sister Ashlee's return to music stage

Ashlee Simpson Ross performed at the West Hollywood, California, nightclub Evita on Saturday

July 22, 2024

Jessica Simpson has celebrated her ‘rockstar’ sister Ashlee Simpson Ross’s return to the music stage.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 44-year-old fashion mogul lauded her sister after she performed as a solo music artist at the West Hollywood, California, nightclub Evita on Saturday.

"I woke up this mornin’ cryin’ like a fan girl nerd sister watchin’ this from last night!!!" Jessica wrote in the caption while sharing videos of Ashlee performing her hit songs LaLa, L.O.V.E., and Pieces of Me on July 20.

"You are a f-----’ rockstar Ash,” she continued. "You looked, sounded, and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC!"

“What a beautiful moment with all of your back up singers (the entire crowd)…CHILLS..,” Jessica added. “You were born for this! Make a record asap! Let’s tour together and take the kids!"

"I am so proud to be your sister!!! You are INCREDIBLE! @ashleesimpsonross," the I Wanna Love You Forever hitmaker penned before concluding her heartfelt note.


