World leaders react to US President Biden ending reelection campaign

(Left to right) A combination of images showing British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. — Reuters/File

After President Joe Biden relinquished his presidency nomination for the 2024 US election, the Democratic party will undergo a process to elect its new nominee for the upcoming election.

As Biden announced stepping back amid Democrats' pressure, the leaders from around the world shared their thoughts and some even showered their praise on the decision.

Here are the reaction from foreign leaders:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky waits to greet US Secretary of State prior to their meeting in Kyiv on May 14, 2024 — Reuters

"Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical. Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision. We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership."

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on August 27, 2023 — Reuters

"I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle (in the US Congress) that regardless who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East.

"In this time of war and uncertainty it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow and always," he said, speaking as he left on a visit to Washington.

"I plan to see President Biden, whom I've known for over 40 years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as Senator, as Vice President, and as President."

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, Indo-Pacific and European Union during NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, US on July 11, 2024. — Reuters

"President Biden has dedicated his life to public service, and that is something that deserves much respect. I thank the President for his leadership of the United States and his commitment to New Zealand. And I look forward to working with him for the remainder of his presidency."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses the media at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela on October 15, 2021 — Reuters

“I think he made the most sensible and correct decision," he said during a campaign event. "He prioritised his family and his health. He realised that at that age and with weakened health he could not assume the reins of his country, let alone a presidential candidacy."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on October 6, 2021. — Reuters

"I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference during the Western Balkans Summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on November 3, 2022. — Reuters

"Joe Biden has achieved a great deal: for his country, for Europe, for the world,"

"Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition."

British PM Keir Starmer

British PM Keir Starmer looks on, at Britain's Labour Party annual conference in Liverpool, Britain on September 28, 2022. — Reuters

"I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency," Starmer said in a statement.

"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, President Biden will have made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people."

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 1, 2023 — Reuters

"All my admiration and recognition for the brave and dignified decision of the president @JoeBiden. Thanks to its determination and leadership, the US overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol and has been exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin's Russian aggression. A great gesture from a great president who has always fought for democracy and freedom."

Irish PM Simon Harris

Ireland's Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, speaks after being announced as the new leader of Fine Gael at the party's leadership election convention, in Athlone, Ireland on March 24, 2024. — Reuters

"On behalf of the people and government of Ireland. I would like to thank you Mr President for your global leadership and your friendship as you make your announcement that you will not stand in the 2024 US Presidential election," Harris said in a statement.

"Joe Biden, in all the offices he has held, has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland and our country owes him a great debt for this."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. — Reuters

"The elections are still four months away, and that is a long period of time in which a lot can change. We need to be patient and carefully monitor what happens. The priority for us is the special military operation," Peskov said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Stoere

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks to the media after a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on December 7, 2023. — Reuters

"I respect President Joe Biden's decision not to run for re-election. He justifies the decision by saying that he wants to put the country before himself. That reasoning commands respect," Stoere told Reuters.

"Joe Biden has been one of America's most prominent politicians over several decades, and a president who has carried out several important reforms. I particularly commend him for his leadership in NATO and look forward to working with Biden as the president of the United States until the end of January."

Polish PM Donald Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk testifies on Amber Gold pyramid scheme, at the parliamentary panel in Warsaw, Poland on November 5, 2018 — Reuters

"Mr. President @JoeBiden, many times you have made difficult decisions that have made Poland, America, and the world safer, and democracy and freedom stronger. I know that you were guided by the same principles when announcing your latest decision. Perhaps the most difficult one in your life."

Czech PM Peter Fiala

Re-elected Czech President Milos Zeman attends the inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic on March 8, 2018. — Reuters

"It is undoubtedly the decision of a statesman who has served his country for decades. It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates."

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks to Reuters during an exclusive interview at his hotel in Washington, US on May 4, 2023 — Reuters

"President Biden's decision to withdraw from his candidacy is a demonstration of genuine statesmanship. We thank him for his constant and unwavering support for the Philippines in a delicate and difficult time. We wish him well for the rest of his presidency and for all his future endeavors."

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida at a Q&A session after delivering a speech at the Guildhall in London, Britain on May 5, 2022. — Reuters

"I recognise that President Biden made the decision from the standpoint of what was best politically. Needless to say, the Japan-US alliance is the pillar of Japan's diplomacy and security, so we'll closely watch the future developments."



Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the second ASEAN Global Dialogue during the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 13, 2022 — Reuters

President Biden "has presided over an economy that has seen jobs grow, that has seen wages increase, and that has seen the transition proceed that is occurring as the world moves towards net zero. As well as he's standing up on issues such as gender equality. President Biden has been a great friend of Australia and that will continue."

