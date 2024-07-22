Prince Louis learns early lesson on coping with disappointment after major snubs

Prince Louis seems to have learned the lesson on dealing with disappointment after he was left all alone while his siblings accompanied Prince William and Kate Middleton on royal outings.



The six-year-old was nowhere to be seen while his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the Euros 2024 final and the Wimbledon finals, with William and Kate, respectively.

Louis’ absence from the key events led Royal fans to jokingly demand "justice for Prince Louis" on social media as they noted that he must be heartbroken.

However, Kate Middleton calmed the fans down by sharing a photo featuring Louis and Charlotte watching the Euro 2024 final match between England and Spain.

Analyzing the image, body language expert Judi James shared how the photo shows a special bond between the siblings but noted a heartbreaking lesson Louis must have learned that day.

Speaking with The Sun, she said he sibling duo looks “fascinated and full of expectation” as watch the match in custom team shirts with their name and age printed on the back.

“He’s clearly adoring sitting watching with his big sister here, as mutual fans of the game,” she added.

“Sadly, also having a very early life lesson that England football tends to teach all of us - which is how to cope with disappointment,” James said, referring to the team’s loss.