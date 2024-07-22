Ryan Reynolds reveals date night with Blake Lively turned into kid talk

Ryan Reynolds reveals date night with Blake Lively turns into kid talk

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively do not shy away from talking about kids even during their nights.



The 47-year-old actor appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, July 22, and revealed how a recent date night with his wife was a difficult decision to take.

"We went on a date the other night and our oldest was going to kill us," Reynold said referring to his 9-year-old daughter James.

"Just for going on a date; just for tending to the relationship,” the Deadpool actor added.

The father of four noted that they ended up talking about their kids on the date night.

"And we did, and what’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else],” Reynold continued.

For those unversed, Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012.

The couple welcomed three daughters 4-year-old Betty, 7-year-old Inez, and 9-year-old James as well as a fourth baby whose gender is still unknown.