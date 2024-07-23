Kate Middleton copies Harry and Meghan’s signature style for George’s photo

Kate Middleton mimicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s signature style while capturing Prince George’s photos to mark his 11th birthday.



To celebrate the future King’s big day, the Princess of Wales dropped his monochromatic photo on her and Prince William’s official Instagram account, carrying on the tradition of sharing a birthday portrait of her kids captured by her on their social media.

The photo featured the 11-year-old, who is second in line to the British throne, donning a two-piece suit, mirroring his father, the Prince of Wales.

Analyzing the photo, body language expert Judi James claimed that Kate wanted to copy the Sussexes style to show George more as a celebrity rather than the future King.

"This birthday photo isn't just a very grown-up shot of George on his eleventh birthday, it's also a very cool, stylish photo of the young prince,” she told The Mirror.

She added, “The monochrome mimics the kind of formal photos that Harry and Meghan or even Diana would opt for when they wanted to define themselves as contemporary and as having one big toe (or entire foot in Meghan's case) dipped in the world of celebrity or style rather than sticking to a more regal design."

"This is an asymmetric smile that is reflected in his eye expression and which suggests a more thoughtful mood with subtle signs of authentic love and affection for Kate behind the camera.

“It's not playful or shot on a beach or at a picnic and George's very individual smile suggests he’s announcing his growing independence and individuality here as it's not mirrored from any other close family member."