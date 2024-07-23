 
Jennifer Lopez used to 'torture' Ben Affleck in marriage

Reports say Ben Affleck was in 'torture' because Jennifer Lopez demanded a strict lifestyle from him

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

In his marriage with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reported bearing torture in the face of a tough workout routine she is said to be enforced on him.

Well-placed sources say the Argo star breathed a sigh of relief after he spent time away from his estranged partner who is said to be a fitness fanatic.

“Jennifer is in the best shape of her life and has one of the most envied bodies in Hollywood. She has a punishing workout ethic that’s admirable from afar — but for Ben it was torture," the insider noted.

Recovering from alcohol addiction, the Oscar winner was reportedly ordered to follow a healthy diet and a strict gym ethic that appeared to be too much for the Batman star.

“She pushed Ben out of bed at 5 AM to hit the gym with her every day. He didn’t really have a say in the matter," the sources told RadarOnline.

Now, however, the tipster tattled, “Ben doesn’t have to do a thing. He can sleep in and eat whatever he wants. He’s king of his own castle again, and he’s making up for lost time."

"If he has a craving for chicken wings AND pizza, he indulges it. He knows the delivery guys on a first-name basis now.”

