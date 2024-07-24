Photo: Kim Kardashian ex Pete Davidson reveals 'all he has left'

Pete Davidson, who once dated Kim Kardashian, confessed the only drug he “can’t quit.”

As per the findings of Daily Mail, the comedian weighed in on substance and shared with his fans the one drug he cannot give up after quitting cocaine, ketamine and pills on his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour in Atlantic City.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” he began.

He went on to admit, “I did coke and ketamine and f***** all the pills and all that s***. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

For those unversed, Kim and Pete dated for almost nine month before calling it quits in August 2022.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kim weighed in on the reason for their split and shared, "We [referring to Davidson] just had talks and talks, we’d been talking about it.”

“So it’s just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad when you … nine months. It’s like a long time. I don’t have random hookups and relationships," she concluded.