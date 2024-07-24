 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian ex Pete Davidson reveals 'all he has left'

Pete Davidson made shocking revelations after battling drug abuse

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian ex Pete Davidson reveals all he has left
Photo: Kim Kardashian ex Pete Davidson reveals 'all he has left'

Pete Davidson, who once dated Kim Kardashian, confessed the only drug he “can’t quit.”

As per the findings of Daily Mail, the comedian weighed in on substance and shared with his fans the one drug he cannot give up after quitting cocaine, ketamine and pills on his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour in Atlantic City.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” he began.

He went on to admit, “I did coke and ketamine and f***** all the pills and all that s***. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

For those unversed, Kim and Pete dated for almost nine month before calling it quits in August 2022.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kim weighed in on the reason for their split and shared, "We [referring to Davidson] just had talks and talks, we’d been talking about it.”

“So it’s just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad when you … nine months. It’s like a long time. I don’t have random hookups and relationships," she concluded. 

Tom Brady expresses love for his children with sweet photos
Tom Brady expresses love for his children with sweet photos
Britney Spears' brother Bryan 'controlling' her AGAIN: Report
Britney Spears' brother Bryan 'controlling' her AGAIN: Report
Keanu Reeves talks mortality amid new book release: 'All the time'
Keanu Reeves talks mortality amid new book release: 'All the time'
Keanu Reeves, China Mieville collaborate on new novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Keanu Reeves, China Mieville collaborate on new novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Glen Powell reveals 'Top Gun 3' ahead in the schedule
Glen Powell reveals 'Top Gun 3' ahead in the schedule
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face long-distance issues amid NFL preseason
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face long-distance issues amid NFL preseason
NSYNC reunion at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere excludes Justin Timberlake
NSYNC reunion at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere excludes Justin Timberlake
Celine Dion's music comeback gets major update
Celine Dion's music comeback gets major update