Ryan Reynolds lets daughter 9 watch new R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine’

Ryan Reynolds's eldest kid has already watched his new Deadpool & Wolverine movie.



The 49-year-old actor told in an exclusive interview with People magazine that his 9-year-old daughter James has watched the Marvel movie with her father ahead of its release.

The star revealed to the publication that the film’s R-rating was driven by the commitment to authenticity rather than provocative content.

“My 9-year-old saw the movie, and she's sort of okay!” Reynolds told the outlet about his father-daughter bonding experience.

He shared that James “loved it."

Moreover, he noted that it was his decision to let his 9-year-old watch the movie

"(It was) just me though," he said, adding, "I'm not telling other parents to do that.”

Previously in an interview with The New York Times, the If actor said that he himself watched the R-rated movie as a child.

Reynolds said to the outlet, “(Those films) left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now.”

He went on to say, “Deadpool and the world that Deadpool was able to inhabit [in] the other two movies was limitless, so I would say that in this movie, particularly bringing Wolverine over, the R-rating is only used to lay the groundwork for as much authenticity between these two characters as possible,”

“It's not exploited in any way. It's not used to shock people or make some silly set piece just to justify its R-rating," the Proposal star added.