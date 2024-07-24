Musk refutes media claims of $45 million monthly donations to Trump

Elon Musk (R) denies the media statement of donating to Trump on monthly basis, -Reuters

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said that he never mentioned he was donating $45 million per month to the presidential nominee of the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

"What's being reported in the media is not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump," Musk said during an interview with controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan B Peterson.

Instead, Musk said that he has created a political action committee (PAC), known as the “America PAC”. Its function is to legally receive funding and, in return, fund the political campaigns.

"PACs allow a lot more money into the system that would've been otherwise impossible," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said. "Its intent is to promote the principles that made America great in the first place.”

As the Wall Street Journal reported, the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, mentioned his plans to chip in some donations to the America PAC backing former President Donald Trump in July.

However, the South African-born businessman was not listed on a filing by the group, which shows that it has raised more than $8 million.

In respect to that, Musk publicly endorsed the Republican representative on July 13 for the first time in the US presidential race, hours after Trump was attacked during a campaign rally.

Musk, on the other hand, has been attacking and bashing the representative of the Democratic Party on X. As Harris is currently the frontrunner to replace Biden as the Democrats’ presidential candidate, he has now sharpened his attacks against her as well.