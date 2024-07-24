Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are tipped to land in a large amount of trouble, as experts begin to grow concerned.



All these comments and claims have been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on all of this during his interview with Kinsey Schofield on the To Di For Daily, podcast.

During his appearance he said, “If Harry and Meghan don't get A-lister support, top polo players and so on and so forth, they could always be tempted to...well, there were reports originally they considering up to four books.”

“One of them could be Meghan's memoir, one of them could be the 400 pages Harry said were cut from Spare because he thought they would cause problems.”

“Another one could be his memoir when a child and so forth. So you could get more trouble in the future,” he added before signing off later on.