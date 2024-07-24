 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble

Experts are starting to grow a little concerned about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s incoming issues

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are tipped to land in a large amount of trouble, as experts begin to grow concerned.

All these comments and claims have been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on all of this during his interview with Kinsey Schofield on the To Di For Daily, podcast.

During his appearance he said, “If Harry and Meghan don't get A-lister support, top polo players and so on and so forth, they could always be tempted to...well, there were reports originally they considering up to four books.”

“One of them could be Meghan's memoir, one of them could be the 400 pages Harry said were cut from Spare because he thought they would cause problems.”

“Another one could be his memoir when a child and so forth. So you could get more trouble in the future,” he added before signing off later on. 

Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President
Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest'
Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest'
Prince William's influence on son George grows amid Kate Middleton worries video
Prince William's influence on son George grows amid Kate Middleton worries
King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement
King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement
Bridgerton's Lady Danbury exposes show's racism towards black actors
Bridgerton's Lady Danbury exposes show's racism towards black actors
Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift's music amid feud rumors
Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift's music amid feud rumors