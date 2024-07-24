 
Hugh Jackman shares 'best thing' about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman first met in 2008

July 24, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who are currently promoting their upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine, have opened up about their friendship.

During a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Spilling the E-Tea, Hugh, who first met Ryan in 2008, shared the ‘best thing’ about their ‘unbreakable’ bond.

"I could literally tell you anything and also how I feel both of us - I'm stealing a little bit 'cause you described this perfectly - we are genuinely rooting for each other in every aspect of our lives,” said Hugh.

Ryan continued the conversation and added that their bond is "the mark of a really great friendship" that most people see.

Recently, in an interview with People Magazine, the IF star compared his long-lasting friendship with Hugh to “having a partner or a marriage.”

"I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage," he told the outlet at that time.

"I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about [wife] Blake [Lively]. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected,” Ryan added.

For those unversed, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer's upcoming project Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit the cinema screens on July 26, 2024.

