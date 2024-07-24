Hugh Jackman shares 'best thing' about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who are currently promoting their upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine, have opened up about their friendship.

During a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Spilling the E-Tea, Hugh, who first met Ryan in 2008, shared the ‘best thing’ about their ‘unbreakable’ bond.

"I could literally tell you anything and also how I feel both of us - I'm stealing a little bit 'cause you described this perfectly - we are genuinely rooting for each other in every aspect of our lives,” said Hugh.

Ryan continued the conversation and added that their bond is "the mark of a really great friendship" that most people see.

Recently, in an interview with People Magazine, the IF star compared his long-lasting friendship with Hugh to “having a partner or a marriage.”

"I think the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage," he told the outlet at that time.



"I am genuinely rooting for you, all the time. I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about [wife] Blake [Lively]. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected,” Ryan added.

For those unversed, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer's upcoming project Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit the cinema screens on July 26, 2024.

