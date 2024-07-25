Video of police brutally torturing man at Manchester Airport goes viral

In this undated picture, a police officer is subjecting a man to torture at the Manchester Airport. —BBC/screengrab

In a shocking incident, a man was brutally tortured by the police at Manchester Airport, in the United Kingdom, it emerged on Wednesday.

In a video that went viral on social media, a police officer can be seen kicking and stamping on the head of a man lying on the ground at the airport.

The video shows a police officer is holding a Taser over the man — who is lying face down, before striking him twice. While other police officers direct the onlookers to stay back, BBC reported. A woman is also featured in the video, who tries to save the man from the torture.

According to media reports, the police also tortured another man sitting on a nearby bench.

Reacting to the incident, Greater Manchester Police said that firearms officers had been attacked while attempting to arrest someone following a fight at the airport on Tuesday. The police said they have launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: "We know that a film of an incident at Manchester Airport that is circulating widely shows an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about.”

"The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm,” Chaudhry added.

"One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our policing response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct."

The police officers had been called to the airport after reports of an altercation by members of the public, a police spokesman said.

As per the media reports, four people were arrested for attacking the emergency workers.