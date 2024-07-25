Meghan Markle wedding far more ‘intimate' than Queen, says expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding day has been compared to that of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in 2018, were far more romantic and intimate than the former monarch.

Comparing the two, body language expert Judi James says: “It's important to put the Queen and Philip’sbody language into context on their wedding day. This was a time before women’s lib, when it was still quite rare for a woman to have a job after marriage and even rarer for a woman to hold a higher rank than her husband, as the future Queen did here, even before she ascended to the throne.”

“It was therefore important that the Queen’s body language reflect that, keeping an appropriate sense of royal status while also showing signals of a more dutiful respect to Philip." Judi adds.

She tells Express: "Philip looked much more mature and manly, looking fondly at the Queen with a fondly indulgent-looking smile. It was also his role to ‘vanish’ slightly for the wedding, walking beside the Queen with one hand extended to hold hers in a more gallant gesture, but with little facial response apart from an expression of quiet duty as the Queen greeted people and the public with a more regal smile.”