Ben Affleck desperate to have 'fun' amid marital woes

For too long, Ben Affleck was facing speculations, rumours, and questions over his marriage with Jennifer Lopez as the pair navigated marital woes.



Amid this, sources say the Oscar winner is planning to have a big party to blow off the steam coming from the non-stop prying on his private matter.

“From his point of view this would just be a way to show some appreciation to his friends that have supported him through a really tough time,” the insider told In Touch.

They continued, “He hasn’t been himself these past few months, he’s been so consumed with this break-up, and even before that he went M.I.A. because he was in his bubble with J. Lo."

Adding, "He regrets that and wants to make it up to his friends, and he wants to cut loose and have some fun. He’s been really struggling, and he needs to have some fun and just relax.”

However, the locations under consideration for the bash were said to be ones where the couple once spent their good days.

“He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding," the bird chirped.

“There’s also some talk of doing it in Las Vegas, where they legally got married, because he still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too."