Photo: Timothee Chalamet displays 'strange traits' amid Kardashian feud: Report

Timothee Chalamet, currently enamoured with Kylie Jenner, is seemingly going through relationship stress.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “He apparently got into a screaming match with a crew member.”

They also went on to mention, “Everyone is walking on eggshells around him.”

A different source shared that the ‘irritability’ Timothee is portraying is quite contrary to his personality.

“Timothée is a quiet guy. He likes to keep to himself. He’s not being rude,” the second insider added.

“He’s just very focused on the work at hand and wants to do the best job possible. And he does,” they claimed before signing off from the chat.

This comes after a different source dished to Life & Style earlier this week, "Timothée is obviously enjoying himself with Kylie.”

However, the source shared that his personality is clashing with that of the Kardashian-Jenner.

“But when it comes to getting to know her family, he's put in almost no effort and doesn't seem to want to," the source mentioned.

The source even established at that time, "Sure, he's come to the occasional dinner or family gathering, like Easter, but that took a huge amount of effort on Kylie's part,"

"And the few times he has shown up he's spent the majority of his time talking to her and practically ignored the rest of them," they remarked.

Wrapping up the chat, the source stated that Kardashian sisters have taken notice of his behaviour and find it quite “insulting.”