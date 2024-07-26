How long would Jeff Bezos's money last if he spends a million dollars per day?

Founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos arrives in the paddock before the qualyfying sessions for the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 6, 2023. — AFP

Given the average income of an ordinary individual, people often run out of money sooner than they realise. As a result, they are left clinging to every penny, hoping for payday to come around sooner.

If you are a billionaire, like Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos, you worry less about running out of money any time soon and can easily spend an eye-watering one million dollars per day if you really wanted to.

However, have you ever been curious of how long it would actually take for the 60-year-old tech billionaire to run out of money if he spent a million dollars a day?

As of July 25, Bezos has an estimated net worth of a whopping $198.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Despite trying their hardest to save money, it takes a month or less for an ordinary man to run out of cash. But, for Bezos, it would take around 544 years to run out of money, according to UNILAD.

Nevertheless, rather than splashing six-figures a day, Bezo's net worth is used elsewhere, the business magnate said to have a $570 million property portfolio.



Last year, he revealed on social media that he's relocating to Miami from Seattle to be closer to his parents, shortly after purchasing a $79 million mansion on Indian Creek Island.

The 19,064 square feet property boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Bezos is also quite fond of super yachts and owns a one-of-a-kind $500 million vessel, which is so big that it doesn't fit into your typical yacht docks, and has to be docked next to 600-foot oil tankers.