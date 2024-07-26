Melania Trump to release memoir ahead of 2024 presidential elections

Melania Trump is the third wife of Donald Trump. —Reuters

The former first lady, Melania Trump, is expected to release her memoir based on the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved "her own path" this fall.

Melania’s office revealed that the memoir is in two versions: a $150 "Collector's Edition," spanning 256 pages, "in full colour throughout, with each copy signed by the author," and a "Memoir Edition," comprising 304 pages, including 48 pages of never-before-seen photographs.

The price of the book is predicted to be $40, while the autographed editions are $75. This can be pre-ordered exclusively by visiting Melania Trump’s website, the Mirror US reported.

Besides being a former first lady, Melania is also the third wife of former president Donald Trump.

Melania has remained a mysterious figure since her husband’s 2016 presidential election campaign announcement.

This is the case because she prioritised her privacy and family over politics. Moreover, Melania is busy promoting her “Be Best” initiative, which focuses on children’s social, emotional, and physical health.

Meanwhile, she was last seen at her husband’s 2024 campaign launch event and the closing night of the recent Republican National Convention.

Nevertheless, the ex-first lady is poised to break the cliché system of delivering a speech at this year’s convention that every candidate’s wife follows. This will be a different Republican convention as compared to the 2016 and 2020 conventions.