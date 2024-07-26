OpenAI unveils SearchGPT to challenge Google's search engine

OpenAI launches SearchGPT. —Reuters

Following its successful creation of ChatGPT, OpenAI has announced its new Artificial Intelligence model, SearchGPT.

This new invention of OpenAI can be challenging for Google and its long-standing search engine. Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, investors have had concerns that this could take market share from Google.

Additionally, this AI search engine is in its prototype testing phase, and only 10,000 test users have access at launch. This new invention is powered by the GPT-4 model family.

This model’s text-entry prompt is similar to the previous invention, ChatGPT.

However, with SearchGPT, users can type a search prompt, and it provides brief information with sources. It allows users to access further details by following the provided links.

Moreover, along with information and sources, it supports visual results like images, videos, and graphs.

In a blog post, the company emphasised that SearchGPT was developed in collaboration with various news partners, which include organisations like the owners of The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, and Vox Media, the parent company of The Verge. “News partners gave valuable feedback, and we continue to seek their input,” Wood says.

Earlier in September, OpenAI started a new way for ChatGPT to skim through the internet, called Browse with Bing, but it was very basic in comparison to SearchGPT.