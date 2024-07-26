Meghan Markle’s royal title under threat after Prince Harry shock confession

Prince Harry has put his ‘beloved wife’ Meghan Markle’s royal titles under threat after making a shocking confession in a hotly dropped documentary.



After the Duke of Sussex revealed that he will never bring his wife to the UK due to security concerns, royal experts have expressed their fears regarding the Duchess’ royal titles.

Moreover, reports have claimed that Meghan’s political career has sparked warnings of a "nightmare" for the Royal Family.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Natasha Livingstone claimed that if Meghan retains her title while pursuing politics, it would be a "real headache" for the ‘non-political’ royals.

Rumours about Meghan changing her career aspirations after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic candidate.

In a conversation with Palace Confidential, Livingstone said, "If she was to keep her title, Duchess of Sussex, that would just be a real headache for the Royal Family who are notoriously non-political.”

"And then to have a royal title associated with any political office would just be a nightmare for them, frankly,” the expert ended.

This comes after Harry confessed that he will never bring his wife to the UK as the country is “still dangerous" for her as he continues to fight British tabloids.

During the ITV documentary, Tabloids On Trial, Harry was asked if his legal battles attract more attention, prompting him to say, "There is more than enough attention on me and my wife (Meghan) anyway."

"They pushed me too far," he added. "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

"It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."