Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover

Chris Hemsworth has spilled the beans regarding his involvement in the upcoming Transformers and G.I. Joe live-action crossover movie.

"I don’t know yet," said the 40-year-old while giving an update about his possible involvement in the crossover during an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday.



He further said, “look, I’m just down for great filmmakers, great scripts, great stories.”



“There’s a lot of potential in this universe, in both the G.I. Joe world and the Transformers world, to recreate, try something different,” the star continued.

When he asked about his role in the crossover, the Thor star replied, "I’m not even sure. I was like, 'Am I going to be, like, talking to myself? Am I still going to play Optimus Prime and then switch over to G.I. Joe? Do I get paid twice? What’s happening here? That’s the important question."

For those unversed, Chris is currently busy promoting his upcoming animated film Transformers One.

The highly-anticipated project will be released in cinemas on September 20, 2024.