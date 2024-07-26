 
Geo News

Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover

Chris Hemsworth is currently promoting his upcoming animated film 'Transformers One'

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover
Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover

Chris Hemsworth has spilled the beans regarding his involvement in the upcoming Transformers and G.I. Joe live-action crossover movie.

"I don’t know yet," said the 40-year-old while giving an update about his possible involvement in the crossover during an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday.

He further said, “look, I’m just down for great filmmakers, great scripts, great stories.”

“There’s a lot of potential in this universe, in both the G.I. Joe world and the Transformers world, to recreate, try something different,” the star continued.

When he asked about his role in the crossover, the Thor star replied, "I’m not even sure. I was like, 'Am I going to be, like, talking to myself? Am I still going to play Optimus Prime and then switch over to G.I. Joe? Do I get paid twice? What’s happening here? That’s the important question."

For those unversed, Chris is currently busy promoting his upcoming animated film Transformers One.

The highly-anticipated project will be released in cinemas on September 20, 2024.

Royal family finally reacts to Prince Harry's new 'lies' video
Royal family finally reacts to Prince Harry's new 'lies'
Jennifer Aniston wishes Matt LeBlanc in true 'Friends' style video
Jennifer Aniston wishes Matt LeBlanc in true 'Friends' style
Jennifer Garner goes glam in red dress at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' panel
Jennifer Garner goes glam in red dress at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' panel
Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris don shimmering looks at Olympics pre-party
Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris don shimmering looks at Olympics pre-party
Real reason Prince Harry was kept away from inheritance for so long explained
Real reason Prince Harry was kept away from inheritance for so long explained
Anti-monarchy group reacts to increase in royal family's Sovereign Grant
Anti-monarchy group reacts to increase in royal family's Sovereign Grant
Ice Spice breaks silence on beef rumors with Latto: 'it's all a joke'
Ice Spice breaks silence on beef rumors with Latto: 'it's all a joke'
Prince William's heartbreak over King Charles' emotions
Prince William's heartbreak over King Charles' emotions