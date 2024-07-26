Halsey launches new song 'Lucky' with a Britney Spears reference

Halsey just took on absurdity and contradiction as concepts for her latest track, Lucky.

The 29-year-old songstress, who uses the pronouns they/them and she/her, released her latest R&B-pop infused song on Friday that features an interpolation of Britney Spears’ 2000 hit song of the same name.

Its chorus’s production also included another interpolation of the song, Angel of Mine, by Monica, released in 1997.

According to a press release, the 42-year-old songstress, heard the song early on and gave Halsey the stamp of approval.



The song, which is also written by the Him and I hit-maker, explores various topics of fame, public opinions on their health and living as a single mom, through her lyrics.

"And why she losin' so much weight / I heard it's from the drugs she ate / And I feel her but I can't relate / Because I'd never end up in that state," she sings, as she references the criticism she has received in the past, over her appearance.



Further on in the song, Halsey also addressed their health, about which she previously revealed through an Instagram post, revealing how they had been diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, which they claimed was “currently being managed or in remission.”