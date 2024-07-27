Ben Affleck to move near Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce?

Ben Affleck is reportedly planning to move in a new home in an extravagant area of Los Angeles after his divorce with Jennifer Lopez, as per recent reports.



The Gone Girl star has been living in a pricey-rented home in Brentwood, a neighbourhood near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s residence.

Now, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg told the Daily Mail that Affleck has been on a hunt of a new home in an upscale area of Los Angeles.

It is to be noted here that both Affleck and Lopez have been living separately for quite some time.

As per the publication, they even listed their costly $68 million home located at Beverly Hills for sale for only $60 million in May.



Their alleged troubled marriage rumours began circulating in May when they were reportedly seen for the last time together in public back in March.

Since then, the couple has not been spotted together publicly, not even at their second wedding anniversary.

A publication earlier reported Affleck moved out from the couple’s home last month.

He was even absent from Lopez’s 55th ‘Bridgerton’-themed birthday party which she celebrated earlier this week.

A source close to them was quoted saying to the publication: 'They will never stop loving each other, however she can't control him, and he can't change her.'