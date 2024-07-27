Ronda Rousey reveals her baby's gender at San Diego Comic-Con

Ronda Rousey, professional wrestler and actress shouts her new baby’s gender “from the rooftops”

The 37-year-old revealed her latest pregnancy with husband Travis Browne on Friday, at San Diego Comic-Con as she gave fans another update about her unborn baby on her Instagram page.

In regards to this, she wrote in the caption, “IT’S A GIRL! Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn’t resist revealing it at Comicon where I’d coincidentally be exactly as far along (4 months) as my character 'Mom' is in my new graphic novel."

Besides this, the couple also share 2-year-old daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō.



It is worth mentioning that Rousey posted a snap from the Comic-Con event that showed her her baby bump, as well as two shots of her character from her new graphic novel.

According to People, the actress began at length by admitting while describing her graphic novel story, as she has been “obsessing over for the last 5 years since first trying to get pregnant with Pō as a way process the anxiety that comes with accepting the task of guiding an innocent child through a hostile world.”

Moreover, Ronda added that it is a "martial arts romantic comedy" where "Mom and Hapa (me and @travisbrownemma obviously lol) are two wanted assassins with an unwanted pregnancy who discover giving life is harder than taking it."

Additionally, the UFC and WWE star also debuted her baby bump while attending San Diego Comic-Con on July 25.