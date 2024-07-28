 
Geo News

Hoda Kotb shares 'dream' moment with Tom Cruise amid Kevin Costner gossip

Hoda Kotb met Tom Cruise at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris amid speculations about Kevin Costner

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Hoda Kotb shares dream moment with Tom Cruise amid Kevin Costner gossip
Hoda Kotb shares 'dream' moment with Tom Cruise amid Kevin Costner gossip

Hoda Kotb couldn’t contain her excitement when meeting Tom Cruise.

At 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kotb had a dream come true of meeting the Mission Impossible actor.

Following her meeting, The Today Show anchor took to Instagram to share her thrilling encounter.

Hoda Kotb met Tom Cruise at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris amid speculations about Kevin Costner
Hoda Kotb met Tom Cruise at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris amid speculations about Kevin Costner

Kotb posted an adorable photo of herself in a rain poncho standing next to Cruise exuding happiness.

In the caption, she wrote, “Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their excitement to see Kotb next to the Top Gun star.

One wrote, “Ok, you win the day.”

Another added, “You look adorable!! @hodakotb Thank you for making the entire Olympics experience so exciting!!”

“Hoda, only you could look l so happy and beautiful meeting Tom Cruise in a rain poncho!” the third comment read.

This post with Cruise comes amid fans’ buzz about Kotb’s recent chemistry with another Hollywood star, Kevin Costner.

After Costner's appearance on the Today show, viewers started "shipping" the duo.

However, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kotb addressed speculations with a cheeky reply, saying, “Well, if the viewers want it.” 

Eras Tour: Taylor Swift promises ‘all night' entertainment to fans in Munich
Eras Tour: Taylor Swift promises ‘all night' entertainment to fans in Munich
Kate Middleton ‘sparkles' as cancer treatment shows wonders
Kate Middleton ‘sparkles' as cancer treatment shows wonders
Prince William, Kate Middleton turn to ‘fun acitivies' as kids go to bed
Prince William, Kate Middleton turn to ‘fun acitivies' as kids go to bed
Snoop Dogg shares sweet post from Paris Olympics
Snoop Dogg shares sweet post from Paris Olympics
Nobody would believe Meghan Markle if she writes memoir: Claim
Nobody would believe Meghan Markle if she writes memoir: Claim
Travis Kelce believes in self-criticism: 'I'm my biggest critic'
Travis Kelce believes in self-criticism: 'I'm my biggest critic'
Katie Price takes notes from Sharon Osbourne's jibes
Katie Price takes notes from Sharon Osbourne's jibes
Paul Mescal's dark side laid bare ahead of Paul McCartney flick
Paul Mescal's dark side laid bare ahead of Paul McCartney flick