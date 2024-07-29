 
'Deadpool & Wolverine' featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman achieved a historic box office milestone

July 29, 2024

Ryan Reynold gives sweet shoutout to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds revealed he is missing someone on his social media and to his fans' surprise that person is not his wife, Blake Lively.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and gave a sweet shoutout to his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman, revealing he is missing him with a recreation of one of his posts.

The sweet social media banter started after Jackman shared a photo of his 'Wolverine' character lying in bed, clutching a framed photo with the phrase: '#1 Movie in the World' on the photo sharing app. 

Recreating the photo, Reynolds shared a similar image but with a little twist. The picture posed on his IG account featured his 'Deadpool' character lying in bed holding a photo of Wolverine.

He captioned the picture: 'I miss Hugh already. #DeadpoolAndWolverine.'

The new R-rated Marvel film debuted in theaters this weekend, earning $205 million domestically and $233.3 million internationally.

Deadpool & Wolverine has now surpassed $30 billion worldwide, as per latest reports. 

The leading 10 openers of the film are China ($24M), UK ($22.1M), Mexico ($18.7M), Australia ($13M), Germany ($10M), Brazil ($10M), India ($10M), France ($9.4M), Korea ($8.3M) and Italy ($7.5M).

