Ozzy Osbourne issues new statement after Britney Spears' savage comeback

'Sorry, not sorry,' Ozzy Osbourne has come forward with new advices for Britney Spears

July 30, 2024

The spat between Osbourne family and Britney Spears has escalated with recent reactions.

This time, it is Ozzy Osbourne, 72, who previously triggered Britney Spears by expressing his disapproval over how the Toxic singer, 42, conducts herself on social media.

The head of the Osbourne family formally issued an apology to Spears in a recent episode of The Osbourne podcast, except that the Black Sabbath rocker wasn't really apologetic.

"I’m so sorry for making that comment," said Ozzy. "However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f****** dance every day. Change a few movements."

His daughter, Kelly, 39, then chimed in: "Alright — I was gonna say, Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you so happy, and I’m sorry if we offended you."

"Listen, I like Britney a lot," added Ozzy's wife, Sharon, 71.

"I love Britney Spears, but it's the same dance every day," Ozzy protested.

"No, sometimes she has knives," quipped Kelly, 39.

"I really do apologise," added Ozzy. "I love you, and I think you're beautiful."

It is unlikely that there would be a response soon from Spears as she recently deactivated her Instagram following a clash with family over wedding invites.

