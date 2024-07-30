Bella Hadid expresses shock over backlash from her 'insensitive campaign'

Bella Hadid expresses shock over Adidas' 'insensitive campaign'

Bella Hadid responded to the backlash after Adidas' campaign honored the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics.

According to People, earlier in July, Adidas released a campaign featuring Hadid, for the relaunch of Adidas' SL72 sneaker, which originally debuted in 1972, the same year as the Munich Olympics.

In regards to this, Hadid took it to Instagram and made a lengthy post on her Instagram stories on July 29th.

Hadid began at length by admitting, “For those of you that do not know my heart, I want to make sure you’re hearing directly from me about my recent campaign with Adidas."

The fashion model recounted by stating that she had “no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.”

Furthermore, she expresses shock and disappointment towards the “lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign.”

Moreover, Bella also stated, “While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process.”



The 27-year-old also alleged that, “Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism, this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are.”

While concluding with a heartwarming post in support for Palestine, Hadid wrote, “I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism."

It is pertinent to mention that the fashion model is an outspoken supporter of Palestine, and has Palestinian heritage. As such, her inclusion in the campaign sparked controversy.