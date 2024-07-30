 
Geo News

Melinda French Gates criticises 'super wealthy' for lack of true philanthropy

"Go look at their records of actually giving money to society," Melinda Gates criticises "super wealthy" of recent times

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

The ex-wife of Bill Gates criticises the super wealthy for not being true philanthropists. —Reuters
The ex-wife of Bill Gates criticises the super wealthy for not being true philanthropists. —Reuters

Melinda French Gates criticised the new wealthy individuals for using their influence as a "megaphone" rather than being true philanthropists.

Speaking to The New York Times in a podcast, the ex-wife of Bill Gates said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, PayPal founder Peter Thei, Twitter founder and Square CEO Jack Dorsey, and American hedge fund manager Bill Ackman have not contributed enough to be called philanthropists.

"Well, the people you just named have not been very philanthropic yet. They use their voice and they use their megaphones, but I would not call those men philanthropists," she said.

"Go look at their records of actually giving money to society. It is not big. Those are non-philanthropic, in my opinion," she added.

Additionally, she mentioned that the activities of her husband and Warren Buffet cannot be compared to the "super wealthy" of recent times.

"We have some wealthy people who choose to give the money back and some who don’t," she said.

The former Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair called Musk's comments on her political activism "silly."

"I knew I had to speak out in favour of women's rights, and if there was a candidate who is against women's rights and says terrible things about women, there is no way I could vote for that person," Gates said.

Earlier, Musk, 53, criticised her endorsement of Joe Biden for the forthcoming elections and called it the downfall of Western civilisation.

Nevertheless, the 59-year-old philanthropist stepped down as co-chair of the Gates Foundation while remaining committed to "people and organisations working on behalf of women and families around the world, including on reproductive rights in the United States."

Biden unveils US Supreme Court reform plans
Biden unveils US Supreme Court reform plans
Australian court jails mother for forcing daughter into fatal marriage
Australian court jails mother for forcing daughter into fatal marriage
Over 55,000 Canadian Sikhs take part in Calgary Khalistan Referendum
Over 55,000 Canadian Sikhs take part in Calgary Khalistan Referendum
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wins 3rd term
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wins 3rd term
Kamala Harris's campaign raises $200 million in four days after Biden's exit
Kamala Harris's campaign raises $200 million in four days after Biden's exit
Thousands gather in Calgary for Khalistan Referendum voting
Thousands gather in Calgary for Khalistan Referendum voting
Bangladesh student group plans to resume demonstrations
Bangladesh student group plans to resume demonstrations
Musk faces backlash for breaching X's policies with parody video of Harris
Musk faces backlash for breaching X's policies with parody video of Harris