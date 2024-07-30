Cardi B addresses claims of a foreclosure on her $5M mansion amid financial woes

Cardi B shuts claims of foreclosure on her $5M mansion amid financial woes

Cardi B's Atlanta mansion is not up for sale.



The clarification came via her X account on Monday after Icy Scoop News claimed she was 'facing foreclosure' and struggling 'to make payments.'

The post has since been deleted but it was up long enough for the WAP rapper to take notice.

"LMAOOO You bum btches wish… me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7, check the Atlanta market," Cardi's post read.

"And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad."

Icy Scoop News original tweet read: "Cardi B's secret struggle: She's allegedly trying to sell one of her homes but is deeply upside down on it. Facing foreclosure, the pressure is mounting as she fights to make the payments. The stakes have never been higher."

The Grammy winner and Offset purchased a $5.8million mansion in Sandy Springs, a suburb of Atlanta, in December of 2019.

The mansion is spread across 22,000 square feet with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and four half-baths. The entire property sits on 5.84 wooded acres, according to Realtor.com.