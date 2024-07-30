 
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.'s return to 'MCU'

Jeremy Renner broke silence on Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

July 30, 2024

Photo: Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.s return to MCU
Jeremy Renner seemingly had no idea that his close pal Robert Downey Jr. will make a shocking U-turn to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

When asked about the recent announcement regarding Robert’s return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, Jeremy revealed to Us Weekly about his Avengers co-star, “I had no idea.”

“This son of a b**** didn’t say anything to me, and we’re good friends,” the 53-year-old shared.

Spilling the beans on his initial reaction to this news, Jeremy said that eh “started blowing up [Downey’s] phone” in their original Avengers group chat.

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Are you hiding this from us?’ I don’t know,” Jeremy continued.

“That’s exciting news, man. I’m really, really excited about it,” the actor who played Hawkeye in Avengers recalled.

He also confessed that his MCU “family” that “it seems the Avenger movies have always been really fan favorites and there’s so many wonderful characters in them. “

“I think it’s going to be challenging to get everybody together. I think they’re going to probably have to piece it together like week-by-week, just for people’s schedules,” he remarked in conclusion. 

