 
Geo News

Ben Affleck takes major step away from Jennifer Lopez after she sells NYC condo

Ben Affleck has just taken a major step in his life on the same day as Jennifer Lopez sells her NYC condo

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Ben Affleck buys new home as Jennifer Lopez sells NYC condo: Report
Ben Affleck buys new home as Jennifer Lopez sells NYC condo: Report

Ben Affleck bought his new $20.5 million house in Los Angeles on the same day that Jennifer Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City condo.

People confirmed that both of the transactions occurred on Wednesday, Jennifer’s birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck purchased the 5-bedroom L.A. estate days after he and Lopez publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68,000,000 on Thursday.

As per the publication, the couple, who purchased the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for $60,850,000 in May 2023, initially attempted to sell the property off-market.

Furthermore, Affleck's new home has six bathrooms which was designed by architect Cliff May.

The penthouse Lopez sold for $23 million is a four-bedroom, 7.5-bath duplex, as per the outlet. 

According to People, the real estate transactions came during a period where the couple is spending time apart and Lopez spent her milestone birthday in New York while Affleck remained in California.

Lopez kicked off her birthday festivities with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons on Saturday with numerous guests, including Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, was spotted arriving at the festivities, while Affleck wasn't in attendance. 

Prince William's Earthshot Prize makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment
Prince William's Earthshot Prize makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment
'Bachelor' alum Hailey Merkt breathes her last at 31
'Bachelor' alum Hailey Merkt breathes her last at 31
Eminem gets edgy as he bids farewell to his slim shady persona
Eminem gets edgy as he bids farewell to his slim shady persona
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, beau Antonia Roumelioti pack on PDA on Italy trip
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, beau Antonia Roumelioti pack on PDA on Italy trip
Meghan Markle gets stunning advice related to Kate Middleton amid Harry's fear video
Meghan Markle gets stunning advice related to Kate Middleton amid Harry's fear
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry instill new fear in Kate Middleton amid cancer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry instill new fear in Kate Middleton amid cancer
Sandringham Estate makes major announcement after King Charles visit video
Sandringham Estate makes major announcement after King Charles visit
Meghan Markle's engagement interviewer breaks silence on bizarre claims
Meghan Markle's engagement interviewer breaks silence on bizarre claims