Ben Affleck takes major step away from Jennifer Lopez after she sells NYC condo

Ben Affleck buys new home as Jennifer Lopez sells NYC condo: Report

Ben Affleck bought his new $20.5 million house in Los Angeles on the same day that Jennifer Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City condo.

People confirmed that both of the transactions occurred on Wednesday, Jennifer’s birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck purchased the 5-bedroom L.A. estate days after he and Lopez publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68,000,000 on Thursday.

As per the publication, the couple, who purchased the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for $60,850,000 in May 2023, initially attempted to sell the property off-market.

Furthermore, Affleck's new home has six bathrooms which was designed by architect Cliff May.

The penthouse Lopez sold for $23 million is a four-bedroom, 7.5-bath duplex, as per the outlet.

According to People, the real estate transactions came during a period where the couple is spending time apart and Lopez spent her milestone birthday in New York while Affleck remained in California.

Lopez kicked off her birthday festivities with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons on Saturday with numerous guests, including Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, was spotted arriving at the festivities, while Affleck wasn't in attendance.