Selena Gomez treats fans with a sweet tribute to her younger sister Gracie

Selena Gomez, the singer and actress posted throwback pictures of herself with her 11-year-old sister Gracie Teefey on Instagram along with a sweet message in honor of her baby sibling.

In regards to the caption, she wrote, “There’s nothing like a little sister and the bond you have. I will forever protect you, help guide you and love you through every single moment in life baby girl.”

As far as the pictures are concerned, it featured a blonde-haired Gomez embracing Gracie as a young child while the sisters sat together on the floor in what appeared to be a dressing room.



The Who Says singer was also seen smiling next as she looked down at Gracie hugging her leg while they stood together in the same room.

Furthermore, the sisters were also snapped while sharing a special moment as Gracie laid on her elder sister’s lap and sat on the floor.

It is pertinent to mention that the Love On hit maker reposted a sweet photo on her Instagram Stories as she wrote, “Forever and ever, my little angel,” while referring to her little sister.

Moreover, as per People, Gracie is the daughter of her mom Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey.

As per the outlet, the siblings remain close despite the 20-year age gap, and Gomez regularly shared loving tributes to Gracie on social media.